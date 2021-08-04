Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $862,000 Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,852 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 689.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after buying an additional 857,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $39,716,000.

VCYT opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.48. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

