Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $910,000 Investment in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 927,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 357,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 346,297 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVOP opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVOP. Barclays boosted their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,857.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

