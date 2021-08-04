Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,246 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $107,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,434 in the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.