Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:VNO opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.