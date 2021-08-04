VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

