Vroom (VRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Vroom has set its Q2 2021 guidance at -0.580–0.510 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.58-0.51) EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vroom to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,982,774 shares of company stock valued at $86,562,212. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

