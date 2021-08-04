Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

WNC opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $754.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

