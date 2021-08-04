Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

WRTBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

WRTBY stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

