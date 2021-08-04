Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce $3.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.05 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $15.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.24 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.66.

Shares of W stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.05. 2,179,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.77. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 3.10.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,752 shares of company stock worth $3,207,609. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Wayfair by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

