Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wayside Technology Group were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter worth $367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter worth $253,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Wayside Technology Group Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

