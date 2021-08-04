Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 815 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.
CRL opened at $409.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.47. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $412.05.
CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.
In related news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total value of $1,135,555.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,618 shares of company stock worth $7,273,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
