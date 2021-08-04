Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 815 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $409.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.47. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $412.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total value of $1,135,555.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,618 shares of company stock worth $7,273,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

