Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pool by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,105 shares of company stock worth $11,129,857 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $480.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $485.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

