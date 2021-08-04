Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 13,673 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 563,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock worth $144,265,995. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $143.68 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.56.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

