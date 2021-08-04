Wedbush Comments on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.81.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $114.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,343 shares of company stock valued at $33,280,061 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

