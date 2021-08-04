Wedbush Comments on Brunswick Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%.
NYSE:BC opened at $104.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.15. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,994,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 151,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
