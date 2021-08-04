Wedbush Comments on Brunswick Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

NYSE:BC opened at $104.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.15. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,994,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 151,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

