Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 4,913 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,545 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $623.47. 16,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $572.92. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $631.64. The company has a market cap of $297.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

