Welch & Forbes LLC Has $111.94 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.9% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.21% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $111,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.20.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $700.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,622. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.