Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $25,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.00. The company had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,105. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $169.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

