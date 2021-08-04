Wells Fargo & Company Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $76.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.61.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,412.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $63.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,282.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,693,257 shares of company stock valued at $424,334,197 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

