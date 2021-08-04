WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $130.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.
WCC opened at $108.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $113.10.
In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.