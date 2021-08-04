WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $130.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

WCC opened at $108.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $113.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that WESCO International will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

