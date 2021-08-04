Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.39. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 20,432 shares trading hands.

WDOFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

