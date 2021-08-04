Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 183,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

WAL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,357. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.05.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

