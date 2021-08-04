Westwood Management Corp IL Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 88.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Teladoc Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.02.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.31.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,615. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

