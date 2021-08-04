Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 104,900 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,900 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $205.09. The stock had a trading volume of 167,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,653. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $130.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.89.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

