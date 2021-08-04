Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Sells $223,260.00 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $224.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $163.25 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 30,073 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 827.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

