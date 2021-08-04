Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Sells $223,260.00 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of WHR stock opened at $224.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $163.25 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 30,073 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 827.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Further Reading: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.