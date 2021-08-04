Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Takes $342,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.1% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,083,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,831,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.03. The company had a trading volume of 87,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,732. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27. The company has a market cap of $216.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $98.67 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.