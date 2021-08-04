WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce sales of $281.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.70 million and the lowest is $280.60 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $282.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $711.10 million, with estimates ranging from $680.50 million to $760.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

NYSE:WOW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.57. 12,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,277. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 2.11. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $97,627,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 428,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

