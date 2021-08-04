William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $114.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,716 shares of company stock worth $16,430,770. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

