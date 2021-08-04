William Blair Comments on CBRE Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CBRE stock opened at $96.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after buying an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 383.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after buying an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,374,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,146,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

