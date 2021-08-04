William Blair Comments on DexCom, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

DexCom stock opened at $521.22 on Monday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,155 shares of company stock worth $30,885,251 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

