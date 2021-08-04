William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $332.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.13 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.47. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.90, for a total transaction of $20,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.86, for a total transaction of $4,222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,295 shares in the company, valued at $856,238.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,497,674 shares of company stock valued at $441,528,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.