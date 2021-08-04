Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $203.96, but opened at $210.00. Willis Towers Watson Public shares last traded at $207.54, with a volume of 11,177 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. MKM Partners raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.98.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

