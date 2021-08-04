Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) VP Marisa Carona Sells 2,366 Shares

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.02, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
