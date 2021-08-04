Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) VP Marisa Carona Sells 2,366 Shares

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.02, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

