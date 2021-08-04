Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRW shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

MRW stock opened at GBX 272.22 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 67.96. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 273.70 ($3.58). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.01.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

