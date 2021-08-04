Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRW shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

MRW stock opened at GBX 272.22 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 67.96. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 273.70 ($3.58). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.01.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

