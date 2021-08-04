Wrapped BNB 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $543.30 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $323.37 or 0.00842985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $543.30 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00045949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,453.52 or 1.00242158 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,671,113 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

