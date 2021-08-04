Wrapped NXM 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.33 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $100.95 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $60.20 or 0.00151405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00836724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00094697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043145 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

