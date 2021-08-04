X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($2.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently issued reports on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

XFOR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 122,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,647. The stock has a market cap of $142.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.55. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18.

In other news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $29,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,655 shares of company stock valued at $260,332. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

