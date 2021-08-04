xBTC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $565.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. xBTC has a market cap of $349,077.64 and $565.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00047806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00101677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00144722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,493.43 or 1.00058773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.35 or 0.00844549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 1,235,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,837 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

