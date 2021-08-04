Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 53.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xerox were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,828,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,993,000 after buying an additional 202,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xerox by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after buying an additional 703,437 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Xerox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,216,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,872,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Xerox by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,134,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,610,000 after buying an additional 521,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

