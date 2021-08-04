Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

