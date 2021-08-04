XSGD (XSGD) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $34.74 million and approximately $613,772.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00047896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00101688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00142983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,333.72 or 1.00081667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.13 or 0.00842540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 49,539,140 coins and its circulating supply is 46,872,594 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

