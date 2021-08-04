Xstate Resources Limited (ASX:XST) Insider Andrew Childs Acquires 5,000,000 Shares

Xstate Resources Limited (ASX:XST) insider Andrew Childs purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47.

Xstate Resources Company Profile

Xstate Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company holds participating interests of 10%-30% in various gas production assets in the Sacramento Basin, California. It also has an 12% interest in the King Brown gold tenement.

