Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in July

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,107,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 2,400,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,536.0 days.
Shares of Yamada stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Yamada has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80.
About Yamada
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.