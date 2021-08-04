Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in July

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,107,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 2,400,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,536.0 days.

Shares of Yamada stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Yamada has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80.

Get Yamada alerts:

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.