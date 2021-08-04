Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 14th

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Yamana Gold has increased its dividend payment by 259.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

AUY stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

