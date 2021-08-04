Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Outperform”

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$7.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.50. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.85. 1,994,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,749. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.05 and a 52-week high of C$9.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

