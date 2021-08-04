YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for YETI in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

NYSE:YETI opened at $100.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $101.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in YETI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in YETI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in YETI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

