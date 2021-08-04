YETI (YETI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. YETI has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.280-2.320 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.28-2.32 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect YETI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $100.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $101.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

