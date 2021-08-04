Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.95. Youdao shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 1,863 shares trading hands.

DAO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $37,160,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Youdao by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Youdao by 1,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $4,688,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $3,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

