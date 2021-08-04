Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE YUM opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $133.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock worth $5,129,025. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.