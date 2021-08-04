Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Yum China in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on YUMC. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Yum China has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after buying an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after buying an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after buying an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,693,000 after buying an additional 798,337 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

